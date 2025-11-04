Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26), Zacks reports. Voyager Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Voyager Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Voyager Technologies stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.74. 837,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,106. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.27. Voyager Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $73.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the second quarter worth $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Voyager Technologies Company Profile

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

