Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Douglas Dynamics updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.850-2.250 EPS.

PLOW stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.63. 188,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,372. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 298,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $4,651,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 158.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 64,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 52.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 33,334 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLOW. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

