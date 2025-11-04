Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Luke Evnin Sells 60,369 Shares

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 60,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $77,876.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,943,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,933.11. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, October 31st, Luke Evnin sold 73,192 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $93,685.76.

On Thursday, October 30th, Luke Evnin sold 55,795 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $79,786.85.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Luke Evnin sold 86,154 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $133,538.70.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Luke Evnin sold 44,327 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $72,696.28.

On Monday, October 27th, Luke Evnin sold 46,664 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $80,262.08.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL remained flat at $1.31 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 712,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,803. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $59.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the period. MPM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOWL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.