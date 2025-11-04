Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declines By 38.4%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 150,000 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the September 30th total of 243,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 478,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 478,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PML. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 49.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Helium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PML traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $7.88. 492,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,587. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

