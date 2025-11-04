Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Down 38.9% in October

Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 100,800 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Stock Performance

Shares of VGM stock remained flat at $10.20 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 166,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,925. Inv Vk Tr Inv has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $10.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inv Vk Tr Inv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

