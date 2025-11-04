Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Down 38.9% in October

Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 100,800 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Inv Vk Tr Inv Stock Performance
Shares of VGM stock remained flat at $10.20 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 166,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,925. Inv Vk Tr Inv has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $10.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.
Inv Vk Tr Inv Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Inv Vk Tr Inv
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inv Vk Tr Inv
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Inv Vk Tr Inv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inv Vk Tr Inv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.