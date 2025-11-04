The Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TBFC) Short Interest Down 37.5% in October

The Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TBFC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $28.32. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16. Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $336.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF alerts:

Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF Company Profile

The Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF (TBFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds with exposure to the global equity and bond markets. It uses two proprietary investment strategies to create a conservative portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.