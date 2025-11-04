Financial Review: CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) vs. Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CBL & Associates Properties and Agree Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00 Agree Realty 0 7 9 0 2.56

Agree Realty has a consensus price target of $80.73, indicating a potential upside of 10.56%. Given Agree Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

97.8% of Agree Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Agree Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties 12.18% 22.43% 2.57% Agree Realty 28.11% 3.52% 2.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Agree Realty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $515.56 million N/A $58.97 million N/A N/A Agree Realty $688.64 million 12.19 $189.20 million $1.71 42.70

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

Agree Realty beats CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

(Get Free Report)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.