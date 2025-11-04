Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the September 30th total of 61,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QFLR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,342. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $383.95 million, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.76. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $35.30.

About Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

