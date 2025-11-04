Head to Head Review: Millrose Properties (MRP) vs. Its Peers

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “REAL ESTATE OPS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Millrose Properties to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Millrose Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Millrose Properties pays out 171.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 59.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millrose Properties N/A 3.81% 2.93% Millrose Properties Competitors -2.56% -20.19% -0.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Millrose Properties and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Millrose Properties and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millrose Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75 Millrose Properties Competitors 381 1092 1382 107 2.41

Millrose Properties presently has a consensus price target of $37.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.74%. As a group, “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies have a potential upside of 18.18%. Given Millrose Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Millrose Properties is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Millrose Properties and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Millrose Properties N/A -$246.22 million 18.52 Millrose Properties Competitors $3.46 billion $120.05 million 8.92

Millrose Properties’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Millrose Properties. Millrose Properties is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Millrose Properties beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

