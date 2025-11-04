Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Primoris Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.350-5.550 EPS.
Shares of PRIM traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.74. 1,115,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.16. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.43.
In related news, COO Jeremy Kinch sold 3,006 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $372,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 9,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,920. The trade was a 23.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $2,280,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,281 shares in the company, valued at $9,380,856.81. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,941 shares of company stock worth $3,004,821. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PRIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $129.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.23.
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
