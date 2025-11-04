Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Primoris Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.350-5.550 EPS.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of PRIM traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.74. 1,115,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.16. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, COO Jeremy Kinch sold 3,006 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $372,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 9,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,920. The trade was a 23.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $2,280,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,281 shares in the company, valued at $9,380,856.81. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,941 shares of company stock worth $3,004,821. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 3,441.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $129.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRIM

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.