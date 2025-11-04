N2OFF (NITO) & Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “AGRI OPERATIONS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare N2OFF to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of N2OFF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of N2OFF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares N2OFF and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N2OFF $210,000.00 -$5.19 million -0.09 N2OFF Competitors $32.75 billion $118.42 million 7.43

Volatility & Risk

N2OFF’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than N2OFF. N2OFF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

N2OFF has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N2OFF’s peers have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for N2OFF and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N2OFF 1 0 0 0 1.00 N2OFF Competitors 388 760 1006 38 2.32

As a group, “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies have a potential upside of 49.22%. Given N2OFF’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe N2OFF has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares N2OFF and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N2OFF -2,422.21% -196.54% -142.36% N2OFF Competitors -408.23% -60.54% -17.89%

Summary

N2OFF peers beat N2OFF on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About N2OFF

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

