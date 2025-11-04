Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Short Interest Down 29.5% in October

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

SPGP traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $112.34. 182,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,546. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average is $107.70. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

