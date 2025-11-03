Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,720,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the September 30th total of 22,670,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Canopy Growth Price Performance
Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,025,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,469,051. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $289.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 155.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.93%. The company had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Canopy Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 81.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 77.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on CGC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGC
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canopy Growth
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Freshpet Insiders Called the Bottom: Now It’s Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.