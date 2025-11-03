iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.87 and last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 10153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57.

Institutional Trading of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DJP. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 98.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 3.3% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 178,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period.

About iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP) is an exchange-traded note that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad basket of commodity contracts with varying roll schedules. Contract maturity can range from one to five months. DJP was launched on Jun 6, 2006 and is issued by iPath.

