Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Announces Earnings Results

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,071,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,919. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.