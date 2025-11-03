Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) CAO Robert Werner Sells 1,016 Shares

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CAO Robert Werner sold 1,016 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $31,943.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 51,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,383.20. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ:TWST traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.57. 1,224,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

View Our Latest Report on TWST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 68.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 61.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 49.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.