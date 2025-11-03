Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear (NASDAQ: CART) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/24/2025 – Maplebear had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Maplebear had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Maplebear is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Maplebear was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2025 – Maplebear had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Maplebear was upgraded by analysts at Fox Advisors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/3/2025 – Maplebear had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Maplebear was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Maplebear had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2025 – Maplebear is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2025 – Maplebear had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Maplebear was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2025 – Maplebear was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Maplebear had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/24/2025 – Maplebear had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2025 – Maplebear was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/16/2025 – Maplebear had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2025 – Maplebear was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/5/2025 – Maplebear had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fidji Simo sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 569,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,680. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Rogers sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $392,303.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,715.60. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,482 in the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.