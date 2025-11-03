Abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Abrdn PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.53, but opened at $11.15. Abrdn shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 1,468 shares changing hands.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Abrdn from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Abrdn presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
