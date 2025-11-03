Abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Abrdn PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.53, but opened at $11.15. Abrdn shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 1,468 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Abrdn from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Abrdn presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Abrdn Stock Performance

Abrdn Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

