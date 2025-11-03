Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading 19.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shot up 19.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 1,433,677 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 403% from the average session volume of 285,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Cartier Resources Trading Up 16.7%

The company has a market cap of C$92.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Get Cartier Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Cartier Resources

In other news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 439,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,940. This represents a 39.94% decrease in their position. In the last quarter, insiders bought 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,290. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.