iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,400 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the September 30th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTK. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 139.2% in the second quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,432,000 after buying an additional 599,331 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $813,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 24,373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 75,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,905. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0636 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

