Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Drops By 28.6%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of OXLCN stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $24.25. 2,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.1484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

