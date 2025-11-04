Short Interest in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Decreases By 27.6%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 64,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.67. 113,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,764. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
