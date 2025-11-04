Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Update

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 777,300 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 316,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 316,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Toyota Motor Price Performance
NYSE:TM traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.60. The stock had a trading volume of 469,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,041. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.62.
Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.20). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 27.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 143.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.
