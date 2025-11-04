Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Update

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 777,300 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 316,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 316,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

NYSE:TM traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.60. The stock had a trading volume of 469,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,041. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.20). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TM. Erste Group Bank upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toyota Motor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 27.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 143.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.