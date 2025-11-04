UltraShort Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UltraShort Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 840,000 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the September 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of UltraShort Ether ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in UltraShort Ether ETF by 184.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 51,295 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UltraShort Ether ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of UltraShort Ether ETF by 991.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter.

Get UltraShort Ether ETF alerts:

UltraShort Ether ETF Trading Up 15.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ETHD traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 40,509,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,361,144. UltraShort Ether ETF has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $74.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90.

UltraShort Ether ETF Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Ether ETF (ETHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Ethereum index. The fund tracks -2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Ether. It uses futures contracts to provide inverse exposure without directly investing in Ether ETHD was launched on Jun 7, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UltraShort Ether ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UltraShort Ether ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.