Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Prosperitas Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,318. The firm has a market cap of $116.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.60.

About Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF

The Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (DXIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of developed markets ex-US companies, with an increased exposure to firms with smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability.

