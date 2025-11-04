Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Michael Robert Pesch Buys 4,000 Shares

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) VP Michael Robert Pesch bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $247.12 per share, for a total transaction of $988,480.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 41,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,341,724.88. This represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 2.5%

AJG stock traded down $6.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,851. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $239.47 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.59 and a 200 day moving average of $309.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 209.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $361.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $365.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

