FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Director Howard Reynolds Acquires 2,297 Shares

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) Director Howard Reynolds acquired 2,297 shares of FinWise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $43,528.15. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,089.75. The trade was a 6.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Up 0.8%

FINW traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.35. 7,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. FinWise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 3,887.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FINW. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of FinWise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FinWise Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

View Our Latest Report on FINW

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.