American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Short Interest Update

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,500 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Multisector Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,229,000. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period.

Get American Century Multisector Income ETF alerts:

American Century Multisector Income ETF Stock Down 0.6%

MUSI stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.13. 202,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,727. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Company Profile

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.