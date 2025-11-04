Insider Selling: Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,567,632.20. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total value of $567,090.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.13, for a total value of $576,292.50.

On Friday, October 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.56, for a total value of $575,010.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $582,772.50.

On Monday, October 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $567,630.00.

On Friday, October 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $550,440.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $536,332.50.

On Friday, October 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $548,100.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.91, for a total value of $553,297.50.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $539,527.50.

CRM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,048,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.25. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Northland Capmk downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

