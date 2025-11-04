LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Short Interest Down 30.5% in October

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 154,700 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the September 30th total of 222,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
LiveOne Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LVO traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 130,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,345. LiveOne has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveOne will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LiveOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of LiveOne from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LiveOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
About LiveOne
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
