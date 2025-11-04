LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Short Interest Down 30.5% in October

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 154,700 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the September 30th total of 222,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LVO traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 130,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,345. LiveOne has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveOne will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of LiveOne by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 98,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 38,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pingora Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 176,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 112,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LiveOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of LiveOne from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LiveOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

