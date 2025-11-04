BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 80,300 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the September 30th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance
BLE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,056. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.