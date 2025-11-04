Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG) Short Interest Update

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 205,400 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the September 30th total of 288,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 388,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 388,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGNG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 297,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,209. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.55. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90.

About Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

