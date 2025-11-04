Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Richard Geary Sells 89,249 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Geary sold 89,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $6,703,492.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,837.27. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.65. 2,576,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,082. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 0.33. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $75.49.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 26.45%.The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $938,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
