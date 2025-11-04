Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,300 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 31,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 817,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 817,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $716,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $844,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,188,000.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.53. The stock had a trading volume of 821,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,404. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0639 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd.

The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

