Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Price

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.24. 13,128,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,908,495. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 1.02. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $44,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,007 shares in the company, valued at $265,755.77. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 67.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,064,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 48,904 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 84.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 179,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 82,513 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 21.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 196.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

