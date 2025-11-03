GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,000 to GBX 2,100 in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,450 price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,730.

Shares of LON:GSK traded down GBX 18 on Monday, hitting GBX 1,762.50. 6,494,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,733,385. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,242.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,560.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,470.46.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported GBX 55 EPS for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Analysts anticipate that GSK will post 175.980975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GSK news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,503 per share, for a total transaction of £7,905.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 576 shares of company stock worth $865,799. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

