Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.120-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $638.0 million-$646.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.5 million. Ringcentral also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.290-4.330 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ringcentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ringcentral presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

RNG opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Ringcentral has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -206.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.90 million. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. Ringcentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ringcentral will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $1,358,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 462,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,319.55. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tarun Arora sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $32,240.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 110,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,362.34. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 77,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,052 over the last ninety days. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 103.0% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ringcentral in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ringcentral in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ringcentral by 9.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ringcentral in the second quarter valued at $368,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

