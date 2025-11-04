Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 52,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,578,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in Mastercard by 4.7% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.89.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of MA opened at $544.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $491.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.