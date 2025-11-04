NewSquare Capital LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

PEP stock opened at $143.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.71 and a 200-day moving average of $139.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $167.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

