Aura Biosciences (AURA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Aura Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Aura Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aura Biosciences Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of AURA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. 11,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aura Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Insider Transactions at Aura Biosciences

In related news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $57,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 474,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,382.85. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Plavsic sold 12,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $77,273.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 197,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,772.45. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 29,836 shares of company stock worth $192,161 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 49.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

Further Reading

