LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $396.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.00%.
LGI Homes Stock Performance
LGIH traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $42.25. 151,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,827. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 18.18 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 294.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About LGI Homes
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
