LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $396.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

LGIH traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $42.25. 151,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,827. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 18.18 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 294.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $60.00 price target on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

