Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share and revenue of $2.7390 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. On average, analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. 7,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.45 million, a P/E ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 0.26. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Innovation Ltd Panacea purchased 55,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $670,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,405,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,950. This trade represents a 4.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

