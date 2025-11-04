Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.0 million-$148.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.3 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 10.2%

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $7.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,775. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 285.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $76.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $133.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $396,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 79,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,420. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $974,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 107,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,819.24. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,392. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $810,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.