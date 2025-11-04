Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.640-2.740 EPS.

Exelon Trading Down 0.3%

Exelon stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,271. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Man Group plc lifted its position in Exelon by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,034,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,768,000 after buying an additional 1,512,552 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,680,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,387,000 after buying an additional 1,216,535 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,236,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,534,000 after buying an additional 1,204,364 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Exelon by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,799,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,120,000 after buying an additional 418,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Exelon by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 888,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,563,000 after buying an additional 240,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

