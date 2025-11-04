Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Heron Therapeutics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance
HRTX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. 2,117,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,295. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $217.23 million, a PE ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70.
Insider Activity
In other Heron Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 2,387,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $3,580,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,100,728 shares in the company, valued at $43,651,092. This represents a 8.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Morgan purchased 1,766,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,649,819.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,753,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,129,935. The trade was a 25.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HRTX
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
