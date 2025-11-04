Milestone Asset Management LLC Sells 6,551 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Milestone Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $204,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,572,395.93. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $207.18 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.50 billion, a PE ratio of 690.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.75 and its 200 day moving average is $151.99.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

