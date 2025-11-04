Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $56.75 and last traded at $58.0160, with a volume of 290267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.89.

The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average is $71.65.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

