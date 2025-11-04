Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $56.75 and last traded at $58.0160, with a volume of 290267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.89.
The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average is $71.65.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eastman Chemical
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Why Roblox Stock Could Soar 75% After the Q3 Dip
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Amazon vs. Apple: Which Mag 7 Is the Better Buy?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Is Starbucks Quietly Setting Up for a Major 2026 Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.