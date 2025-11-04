Tufton Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.5% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6,578.7% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after buying an additional 127,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KDT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $144.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.34 and a 12-month high of $181.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.94 and its 200 day moving average is $153.41.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

