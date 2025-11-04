CAE (CAE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.70%.The business had revenue of $806.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CAE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in CAE by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 917,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,838,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,413,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,021,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in CAE by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 89,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in CAE by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 50,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

