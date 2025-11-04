Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Grows By 42.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 265,400 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 185,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 342,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCV. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after buying an additional 1,026,132 shares in the last quarter. Headland Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,257,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,593,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after buying an additional 844,313 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,928,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,794,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,273. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.0643 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

